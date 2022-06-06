Storm Prep 2022: Preparing the home
VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now Meteorologist and Reporter Howard Gordon provides information on how to prepare your home in case of a hurricane. He also talks about ways you can remain safe, in your home, during a hurricane.
Here are some tips Howard provided:
- exchange rock and gravel for soft mulch,
- stay on the first floor of your home (preferably closet or bathroom),
- board up windows or get hurricane shutters,
- keep gutters clear so water will drain away from foundation,
- tie down trees
- and more.
Make sure to tune in at 6:30 p.m. for the Storm Prep 2022 special. You can watch the special here .
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0