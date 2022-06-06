ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Storm Prep 2022: Preparing the home

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now Meteorologist and Reporter Howard Gordon provides information on how to prepare your home in case of a hurricane. He also talks about ways you can remain safe, in your home, during a hurricane.

Here are some tips Howard provided:

  • exchange rock and gravel for soft mulch,
  • stay on the first floor of your home (preferably closet or bathroom),
  • board up windows or get hurricane shutters,
  • keep gutters clear so water will drain away from foundation,
  • tie down trees
  • and more.

Make sure to tune in at 6:30 p.m. for the Storm Prep 2022 special. You can watch the special here .

