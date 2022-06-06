Storm Prep 2022: Preparing the home

VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now Meteorologist and Reporter Howard Gordon provides information on how to prepare your home in case of a hurricane. He also talks about ways you can remain safe, in your home, during a hurricane.

Here are some tips Howard provided:

exchange rock and gravel for soft mulch,

stay on the first floor of your home (preferably closet or bathroom),

board up windows or get hurricane shutters,

keep gutters clear so water will drain away from foundation,

tie down trees

and more.

