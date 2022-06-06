ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Bateman & Julia Garner on Possible ‘Ozark’ Spin-Off

extratv
 4 days ago
On the heels of the final season of “Ozark,” stars Jason Bateman and Julia Garner spoke to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay at an FYC Emmys event.

They dished on the series finale and reacted to the possibility of any future spin-offs.

When asked if it was safe to assume that his character Marty Byrde and his family lived happily ever after, Jason answered, “Yeah, I mean, they’re going back up to Chicago to continue their plan of, hopefully, the ends justifying the means. I don’t know if they get successful with that up in Chicago or not. My sense is that they’d probably continue to stumble, because they think they’re a little bit smarter than they are and those people don’t fare too well.”

Garner approved of the way that her character Ruth Langmore’s story ended in the series, saying, “I think it ended beautifully… I thought it was the perfect ending because it’s the most activating ending in a way, and I feel like all great art is you want to get activated, whether it’s good or bad, so I loved it.”

Jason also shared what he would have done differently about the finale, saying, “Never shot the last scene, so it wouldn’t be over.”

As for the possibility of a spin-off, Juia commented, “I don’t know… maybe. In case if somebody hasn’t seen the end of this, I don’t want to reveal.”

Jason chimed in, “I think we would both obviously love to do any amount of work with all those people that we worked so pleasantly with for so long. That’s the stuff that you never want to end.”

Jason and Julia also revealed what they will miss most about playing their characters.

Bateman noted that he’ll miss being “the calm in the storm and watching all of the incredible acting around him.”

Julia is going to miss “everything,” saying, “I can’t even describe that question because it’s just her as a person. It’s just so much fun and layered… I’ll miss shooting this project the most.”

Jason and Julia also dished on their post-“Ozark” projects.

Betty Hunter Walker
4d ago

I would not watch it if Ruth is not in it she was my favorite would not be very good without her

Biden'sDumberThanDog$h!T
4d ago

Bringing Ruth back to life like Dallas? Won’t be the same without her.

extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Len Cariou Leaving After Henry’s Bad Medical News?

It’s been a tough stretch for Blue Bloods star Len Cariou and his character, Henry Reagan, after getting some bad medical news. In a recent episode, Henry finds out that he’s got prostate cancer. That’s never good news at all and it set some people to start speculating. Is Cariou, who has been on the show since Season 1, about to leave? His appearance at the Reagan family dinner table is usually a must-see event.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
