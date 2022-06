Sabrie Lee Shavon Smith Bruce, age 34, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:02 p.m. She was a native of Larose, LA and a resident of Billings, MT. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, June 11, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

LAROSE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO