Sumter, SC

SC hospital employee dies following patient assault

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

SUMTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina hospital employee died after being hit by a patient on May 27.

According to the Sumter Police Department, Imani Cox, 27, was admitted to Prisma Health Tuomey for a court-ordered evaluation and tried to leave the facility when hospital security and staff members attempted to detain her.

An investigation revealed that Cox was aggressive and began to fight with employees, hitting at least two of them.

Police said a mental health technician, Kevin Robinson, 40, was hit in the groin area before he got sick and became unresponsive. He died a few days later.

Cox was taken to a Columbia-area hospital where she was treated.

Once she was released, she was charged with second-degree assault and battery.

