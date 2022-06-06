ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Racially charged events spark classroom intervention

By Institute for Operations Research, the Management Sciences
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach Juneteenth, a day marked each year to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, new research in the INFORMS journal Management Science finds that racially-charged events and protests over the past decade have a direct and positive effect on what children are learning in U.S. public school...

phys.org

Comments / 98

River
4d ago

Latinx isn't happening. It's completely disrespectful to native Spanish speakers. I can't take an article seriously that uses a racist term like that whike preaching anti racism.

Reply(4)
36
Scott Derby
4d ago

1. Actual Hispanics/Latinos do not use the word Latinx. 2. The death of George Floyd was tragic, and better police techniques likely would have avoided it. However, like the uncannily similar death of Toni Timpa in 2016, there is no evidence that racism played a part.

Reply(5)
29
Edward Blancett
4d ago

Fact is George Floyd could of Literally been Any Race. But Activists Choose to Glom onto him. Problem is he victimized Women as well as happened to be Black. So have curriculum spurred by Assumption, the Poster Child being a Predator and tells a small fraction of History posing as the Definitive Truth. Lol it's Not

Reply(13)
18
Related
BBC

Bristol book helps teachers become anti-racist educators

Educators need to understand representation and challenge their thinking, a teacher has said. Aisha Thomas' book Representation Matters, helps teachers make sure a pupil's "racialised experience is not a barrier" to their learning. The project was spurred on by a Runnymede report on racial disparities in Bristol which was released...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

‘It’s about self-definition’: behind the early battle to teach Black history in US schools

In the decades before the second world war, the African American history taught in US public schools was remarkably backwards and racist. Black inferiority was assumed, with Africa seen as a primitive land lacking any great civilizations, slavery a necessary and benevolent institution, and Black people incapable of self-determination. The dismantling of these lies written to serve white people in power was the work of decades – in the first half of the 20th century, an entire generation of activists fought to transform the way Americans educated themselves about Black history, crafting what has been termed the “alternative Black curriculum”.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Racism: Schools accused of ignoring or denying problems

Schools in Wales are "ignoring or denying racism," according to a UK equality charity. Race Equality First said there had been a steady rise in reported cases and schools "very rarely take action". Rapper Duke Al said he faced a lot of "blind racism" at school and was often the...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Phys.org

Understanding segregation and school choice

Are school choice programs contributing to segregation in American schools?. The answer is undoubtedly yes, according to a recent research brief published by the National Coalition on School Diversity and written by Casey Cobb, the Raymond Neag Endowed Professor of Educational Policy in UConn's Neag School of Education. But so-called...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Crowdfunding#Heinz College#Management Science#Geographical#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Juneteenth#African Americans#Asian#Muslim#Jewish#The Heinz Coll
Complex

5 Black Students Sue Georgia High School and District for Alleged Racial Discrimination

Five students from Georgia and their mothers have filed a lawsuit against Coosa High School and the Floyd County School district for alleged racial discrimination. CNN reports that the five students, all of whom are Black, have accused the Rome, Georgia school and its district of violating their First Amendment and equal protection rights. “The Plaintiffs, who are African-American, challenge Coosa High's deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity toward Black students perpetrated by white students and teachers; as well as the school's viewpoint discrimination in its dress code and the inconsistent administration of disciplinary policies to the detriment of Black students," reads the suit.
ROME, GA
Long Beach Tribune

Middle school art teacher, who let her students create art expressing their own identities and hung the artworks on her classroom door, claims she was fired because she discussed gender identity topics with the students

Middle school art teacher claims that she had her contracted terminated after she allowed a gender identity topic discussion during class, something that she claims was initially started by her students. Shortly after the discussion in class, the first-year art teacher was fired and the school in a statement said she was fired because she “did not follow the state mandated curriculum.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
The Independent

Florida high school graduate uses ‘curly hair’ as code for ‘gay’ after being censored in commencement speech

Zander Moricz was the first openly gay student body president at Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, and when he stepped to the microphone at his school’s graduation on Sunday, he was determined to speak truthfully about his experiences — one way or another. Earlier in May, Mr Moricz — the youngest public plantiff in the lawsuit over Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gill” law — tweeted that his school’s principal had called him into his office to tell Mr Moricz that his microphone would be cut off at graduation if he referenced his activism in his speech. “I am the...
OSPREY, FL
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Re-Examine Why the Existence of God Can Neither Be Proven Nor Disproven

Science and religion have been largely incompatible for centuries. Recent studies have renewed old debates. This article is free of bias and based on science postings and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, National Academy of Sciences, The Los Angeles Times, Time.com, Pew Research Center, The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, MindMatters.ai, Google.com, and BBC.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy