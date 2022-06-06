ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

UPDATE: 2 injured after Ft. Rucker helicopter crashes near Ozark

By Seth Feiner, Aaron Dixon, Alex Valdez
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

DALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A helicopter crash in Dale County has left two people injured.

Fort Rucker confirms that there has been a crash involving one of their helicopters, an AH-64 Apache helicopter. Officials are en route to the location.

According to Dale County officials, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Monday in the Marley Mill community on Dale County Road 108. That road intersects with West County Road 36.

Both occupants of the helicopter were life-flighted to a local hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries.

“Two crewmen were on the helicopter, no fatal injuries, they have been evacuated to an area hospital,” Fort Rucker’s Director of Public Affairs, Jimmie Cummings tells WDHN.

At this time the U.S Army Safety Center is investigating how the crash happened.

“The U.S. Army Safety Center is taking control of the site and they will be doing their investigation,” Cummings said. “As you have seen there is actual damage to the helicopter. There is an ongoing investigation.”

Investigators will be looking into factors such as how much training the aviator had and when the last
time the helicopter was maintained.

Investigation underway after gunshots were fired into an Abbeville home

The jaws of life were not used, despite some reports saying otherwise.

Photo of the downed helicopter (Photo courtesy of Rickey Stokes)

Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Fire, the Ozark Police Department, Ozark EMS, and Alabama State Troopers responded to the scene.

“They did an excellent job,” Cummings said. As you can see in front of us being part of the team to help us with this situation.”

So far investigators have not indicated any possible cause and say it could take a couple of days for them to determine what caused the helicopter to crash.

WDHN was told the crash really happened at the perfect location, avoiding two trailer homes that were just feet from where the chopper landed and avoiding direct impact to the street which could have made the situation much worse.

This is still an active scene. Stay with WDHN News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

WRBL News 3

Law enforcement searching for suspect who fled on foot following police chase

UPDATE 06/10/2022 2:15 p.m. – The driver involved in a chase with law enforcement remains at large. According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol, the incident began at 10:05 a.m., when troopers attempted to a traffic stop. The driver fled from trooper in the vehicle, with troopers following in pursuit.  At the intersection of […]
WSFA

Woman dies in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Georgiana woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reports that Marie Smith, 56, was fatally injured when the 2004 Mitsubishi Galant she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Alabama 10, approximately 13 miles west of Greenville.
