Community members are invited to ride out into the Flint Hills this weekend to help keep the local area clean and pristine. Visit Emporia will be hosting the annual Flint Hills Green clean-up event Saturday which sees volunteers travel the Unbound Gravel course and pick up any leftover trash or materials along the way. Visit Emporia Director Lelan Dains says they were planning to hold the cleanup last weekend following Unbound Gravel, however, the weather and excitement of the weekend forced a change in schedule to Saturday morning.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO