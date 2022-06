LOWRY, S.D. (KELO) — While rain is causing issues planting in some areas of the state, in others it is helping them get out of drought conditions. Lyle Perman says in just the past two months, his ranch has received 7.2 inches of moisture. In January through March, that number was only half an inch. It’s significantly more than the area saw at this time last year.

