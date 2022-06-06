ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

WebXtra: Nacogdoches’ New Zion Church ‘a beacon’ to community as it undergoes renovation

KLTV
 4 days ago

KLTV has a full report on the helicopter crash that occurred earlier Monday in Rusk County. Nacogdoches' Zion Hill Baptist Church 'a beacon' to community as it undergoes renovation.

www.kltv.com

Academy Award-nominated director Irene Taylor spoke with East Texas Now on Friday to discuss her new documentary, Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts. The film takes an in-depth look at the Boy Scouts of America as Taylor investigates the history of accusations of abuse leveled by members against the organization.
Ebby Halliday acquires Tyler-based brokerage as part of East Texas expansion. A Dallas Forth-Worth leader in real estate is expanding to East Texas. Ebby Halliday recently acquired Cornerstone Brokerage, based in Tyler. The acquisition comes just months after Ebby Halliday acquired Homes & Properties Realty in Jacksonville. Updated: 32 minutes...
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The response in Longview to the East Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry surprised many volunteers. Vehicles were lined up for the equivalent of several blocks, but they didn’t have to wait long. First United Methodist Church Volunteer Steve Jones says the mobile food pantry...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas-Fort Worth leader in real estate is expanding to East Texas. Ebby Halliday recently acquired Cornerstone Brokerage, based in Tyler. The acquisition comes just months after Ebby Halliday acquired Homes & Properties Realty in Jacksonville. “This is a very exciting day at the Ebby Halliday...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The conduct of Smith County Pct. 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, was first drawn into public scrutiny on Nov. 11, 2021. On that date, Traylor-Harris and two of his leading law enforcement officers within the department were arrested, accused of stealing makeup, ammunition, an Apple AirPods box, sunglasses , cash and other items from a home where they were serving eviction papers. They were charged with Official Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity. The incident came to light when one of the three appeared to mistakenly turn her body camera on, while thinking she was turning it off at the time when the thefts were allegedly being committed. The cameras were later handed over to a separate law enforcement agency where the discovery was made.
Marshall police chief talks about active shooter response plans
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - After a church member spotted a stranger armed with what appeared to be a handgun at a Wednesday night service, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is urging local church congregations to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The incident occurred at a church in...
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 14-year-old Buna girl who was reported missing Monday has been found safe, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. “Kelli Hagan has been safely located by Beaumont Police Department,” a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Thank you all for your help!”
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, Harrison County authorities recovered a vehicle that had been submerged near the Caddo State Park boat ramp. According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, HCO Dispatch received a call Wednesday about a vehicle that had been found fully submerged at the Caddo State Park boat ramp. The caller said the vehicle had been in the water a long time, but he wanted to notify authorities of what he found.
Longview doctor accused of sexual abuse back in jail without bond. Matt Elza Hipke, 59, was booked back into the Gregg County Jail on Tuesday. Jail records show he is being held without bond. He was first arrested on Aug. 14, 2020, and posted a $500,000 bond.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to Longview city records, Dickey’s has obtained a building permit for 1903 W. Loop 281, which was formerly the Greek Cafe. The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise has 141 restaurants in Texas and over 550 in the nation. The first Dickey’s Barbecue restaurant was...
Erin Bailey is a parent and says, "We need to keep on remembering these children, these victims, the teachers, and I meant it. I can't be complacent and forget.". "If we keep doing what we've been doing, we probably have about three more months to operate at the level that we are," Tri-County Meals On Wheels President Greg Gunnels said.
Smith County road near Lake Tyler set to be closed for bridge replacement.
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With the heat already here, East Texas farmers and gardeners alike must deal with trying to keep their plants alive and producing. The traditional East Texas summer can often be accompanied by triple-digit temperatures, which dry out soil and roast vegetation. However, some varieties do well in the heat.
