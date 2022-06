ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a shootout that left three teenagers dead in Rock Hill back in April. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 21-year-old Chris’tavious Caldwell was identified as a suspect in the murder of one of the teens in the April 26 shooting on Gist Road.

