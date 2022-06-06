ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Has Expansion Plans for bZ Family

By Steven Tobin
Truth About Cars
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota plans on having seven models in its bZ family of EVs by 2025, according to Motor1. Scheduled to arrive in the late spring, the bZ4X crossover will be the first of those models, as you likely know. And there are more on the way. The rendering of the...

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

#Electric Cars#Electric Power#Electric Motor#Motor1#Bz4x#Awd#The E Tnga#Hp
