New Canaan home with indoor and outdoor movie theater listed for $5.3M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Matt Westfall’s plan was to get a master’s degree in sociology, but beer got in the way. As an undergraduate, Westfall became fascinated by brewing after living in Willimantic during college and spending time at Zok’s Homebrewing & Winemaking and Willimantic Brewing Co., two of the OGs of the Connecticut brewing world. Instead of sociology, Westfall began studying hops and other beer ingredients. Ultimately he became head brewer at New England Brewing Co., holding that position for nine years and helping to make the brewery one of the most critically acclaimed in the state. After leaving NEBCO, he opened Counter Weight Brewing Co. in 2017, which quickly took its place among the ranks of Connecticut’s best breweries.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO