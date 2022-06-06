New Canaan home with indoor and outdoor movie theater listed for $5.3M
By Colleen Lucey
GreenwichTime
4 days ago
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the popularity of streaming services, watching movies at home has become a regular activity for most. The modern house on 392 Brushy Ridge Road in New Canaan gives owners plenty of space to watch — it has two movie...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Matt Westfall’s plan was to get a master’s degree in sociology, but beer got in the way. As an undergraduate, Westfall became fascinated by brewing after living in Willimantic during college and spending time at Zok’s Homebrewing & Winemaking and Willimantic Brewing Co., two of the OGs of the Connecticut brewing world. Instead of sociology, Westfall began studying hops and other beer ingredients. Ultimately he became head brewer at New England Brewing Co., holding that position for nine years and helping to make the brewery one of the most critically acclaimed in the state. After leaving NEBCO, he opened Counter Weight Brewing Co. in 2017, which quickly took its place among the ranks of Connecticut’s best breweries.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The second week of Pride month features rainbow-filled events, as well as some delicious food-filled festivals across the state. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Bands, Brews & BBQ For Mohegan Sun’s Annual BBQ Fest. Uncasville.
GREENWICH — It already has a stamp of approval, the money is earmarked — and it’s not even coming out of Greenwich’s coffers. But some in town remain concerned over new bumpouts slated for Greenwich Avenue. Despite repeated reassurances from officials that parking spaces will be...
GREENWICH — Greenwich Communities will soon unveil years of work on Phase II of its Armstrong Court renovations, an improvement project that cost about $27 million . As part of Phase II of the project, 42 units in Buildings 1, 3 and 6 were completely renovated. One- and two-bedroom apartments were turned into two- and three-bedroom units, with new appliances and new kitchens as well as additional bathrooms added to some units.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two years after the federal government blocked Edgewell’s plan to buy shaving industry upstart Harry’s, the consumer products company has launched its first startup brand since moving its headquarters to Shelton in 2019. Fieldtrip is a lotion...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The finale of the Jurassic Park series, "Jurassic World: Dominion," roars into theaters this week, and lead actress and Greenwich native Bryce Dallas Howard, is no stranger to tackling wild beasts. Howard and her family moved to Greenwich from...
GREENWICH — A plan to build a 86-unit apartment building on Brookridge Drive could hinge on whether the structure can tie into the town’s sewer system. The Planning & Zoning Commission told the developers of the large residential project, proposed for a site off the Post Road near Greenwich High School, that they would have to take their plan to the town Department of Public Works and Commissioner Amy Siebert for approval.
A charity dedicated to raising money for scholarships to Catholic schools in Connecticut, founded 39 years ago by then-Archbishop John Whelan, has fared so well that it hands out hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to needy students and holds around $16 million in dozens of dedicated donor funds.
Big Al Anderson makes his annual summer visit to Connecticut this month, with the Shaboo Reunion Concert June 11, followed by two dates at the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, June 13-14. He’s bringing his band, the Floor Models, including Jim Chapdelaine, Marco Giovino and Jesse Williams. In Willimantic,...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. FuelCell Energy faces a National Labor Relations Board inquiry, after two workers claimed they were fired on the heels of organizing a labor union drive. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 478 filed an initial complaint last month...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Waterford High School sits 64 miles from Masuk High in Monroe. On Saturday night, for Masuk’s Kat Gallant and Waterford’s Maddie Burrows, that distance will shrink to 43 feet in the pitcher’s duel for the CIAC Class L softball championship at DeLuca Field in Stratford.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The parents of Ethan Song, the Guilford teen who died in 2018 while handling an unsecured gun, are hoping proposed federal gun reform legislation that includes provisions from Connecticut’s “Ethan’s Law” will move forward in the House and the Senate in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school shootings.
GREENWICH — Greenwich Hospital has been certified by the American College of Emergency Physicians to provide specialized emergency care to patients ages 65 and older, including screening for delirium. As a nationally certified Level III Geriatric Emergency Department, Greenwich Hospital will automatically screen all older patients for delirium, a...
Comments / 0