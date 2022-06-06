ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Games now offering day passes

By Nicole Cook
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — World Games leaders announced Monday that a “day pass” is available for fans to purchase for a limited amount of time.

The World Games day pass would allow fans to attend multiple sports competitions held during a single day of their choosing. The cost of the pass is $35.

Day passes are available for purchase here , until June 30.

The World Games will take place July 7-17.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

