World Games now offering day passes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — World Games leaders announced Monday that a “day pass” is available for fans to purchase for a limited amount of time.

The World Games day pass would allow fans to attend multiple sports competitions held during a single day of their choosing. The cost of the pass is $35.

Day passes are available for purchase here , until June 30.

The World Games will take place July 7-17.

