What a great start to today! Mama turkey brought five little babies by to show them where to get breakfast. A nice beginning to the summer. Aside from the frustration of the Beach Road repaving, other areas of the island are just as lively in a more pleasant way. Music is big. Dave Willis will play at the gazebo in Oak Bluffs this Sunday, June 12, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. His newly released album, On Martha’s Vineyard, will be the material you will hear. And Rosie Guerin has a new solo single out, Awakening. Congratulations to two of our favorite Island musicians.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO