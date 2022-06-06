ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

A suspected DUI driver slammed into ten cars in Orange on Friday night

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspected drunk driver was arrested on Friday night after he lost control of his vehicle as he drove on East Lincoln Avenue, in Orange, and then proceeded to crash into...

newsantaana.com

Comments / 0

Related
orangecountytribune.com

Man, 77, dies in traffic crash

A traffic collision early Tuesday morning in Westminster took the life of one man and sent two other people to the hospital. According to Commander Kevin McCormick, the incident took place in the 14500 block of Goldenwest Street, near Hazard Avenue. Police were summoned around 5:35 a.m. and WPD and Orange County Fire Authority units responded.
WESTMINSTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Orange, CA
Orange, CA
Cars
Orange, CA
Accidents
Orange, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is trying to identify a hit and run driver who killed a pedestrian on May 18

On Monday, May 18, 2020 at approximately 11:02pm, the SAPD received several calls of a male down in the roadway who was near the intersection of Raitt and St. Anne Streets. Officers responded to the area and found a male down in the roadway with major trauma. Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) personnel responded and began to treat the male before pronouncing him deceased at the scene.
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Traffic Crash on 91 Freeway [Anaheim, CA]

According to the CHP, the crash happened around 3:46 p.m. on the 91 Freeway near Weir Canyon. In addition, the incident prompted a SigAlert issued at 4:02 p.m. for the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, authorities reported that the...
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Westminster Crossing Guard Killed in Crash

Westminster police asked Thursday for witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a longtime crossing guard in the city to step forward to help establish a cause for the collision. The crash occurred about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 14500 block of Goldenwest Street, according to Westminster police Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick.
WESTMINSTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#The Orange Police
calcoastnews.com

Suspect shot, killed during crime spree

A crime spree that included a murder, shooting, robbery and carjacking, and led to a chase through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, ended with one of the two suspects dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating the suspect’s death as...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Felony probationer busted for stealing from self-storage units in Garden Grove

Garden Grove police detectives had been investigating a series of burglaries from a local self-storage facility, dating back to 2020. After countless hours of investigation, detectives identified the prolific thief as Nancy Carranza (44-years-old of Westminster), a felony probationer. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?
GARDEN GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
onscene.tv

Car Flies Off 710 Freeway, 1 Extricated With Major Injuries | East LA

05.07.2022 | 1:38 AM | EAST LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a TC with persons trapped on the I-710. First responders arrived on scene and located a vehicle that flew off the freeway, and up the right side embankment. It is unclear if there were one or two people in the vehicle, but at least one person was trapped. It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to extricate the patient from the mangled car. Per CHP on scene, at least one was transported with major injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy