Several Raiders were named to the Minnesota College Athletic Conference 2022 Spring MCAC All-Academic Team. Recognized individuals combined athletic and academic accomplishments while competing at a member MCAC institution during the 2022 Spring semester. This conference honor exemplifies the commitment from the member institutions, administration, coaches, and student-athletes to provide and engage in a balanced educational experience which is integral to the philosophy of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO