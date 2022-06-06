ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola

By Aspen Popowski
 4 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man’s body was recovered Saturday night near Grande Lagoon in Pensacola.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector in New Orleans was called about a man spotted in the water. The man “entered” the water from a 42-foot catamaran Saturday, June 4. The man never came up and first responders were called to the waters at about 7 p.m.

The remains of Paul Redman III, 33, were found by a bystander. Redman’s body was found over five and a half hours after he went into the water with six crews searching the area. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will now take over the case, according to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans.

Rescue crews included the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia Search and Rescue, Escambia Coast Guard Station Pensacola and Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans.

