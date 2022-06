BOISE — Should the Idaho Legislature be able to call itself into special session, rather than waiting for a call from the governor?. Two-thirds of lawmakers, all of them Republicans, said yes to that question in 2021, so a proposed constitutional amendment will be on the November ballot for voters to decide. But on Friday, legislative leaders couldn’t agree on the wording for the official arguments for and against the measure, so they’ll meet again to settle that next week.

