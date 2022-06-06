ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Tiger King’ Rival Doc Antle Slapped With Money Laundering Charges

By Alice Tecotzky
 4 days ago
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle’s notoriety does not stop with his role in Netflix’s Tiger King series, as the South Carolina zoo operator has now been charged with federal money laundering crimes, according to...

CBS DFW

Fourteen arrested, charged in meth trafficking case

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Fourteen alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested yesterday, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Five defendants still remain at large.  The operation, dubbed Operation Kullvid-20, has netted a total of 40 federal defendants plus 2,708 kilograms of methamphetamine, 29 guns, and $742,000 cash to date, including 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, six guns, and $12,000 cash seized yesterday. Over the course of the investigation, agents have also seized six vehicles, 30 kilograms of heroin, and 719 grams, or roughly 539,500 lethal doses of fentanyl. The defendants conspired to smuggle powdered methamphetamine from...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Man sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be DHS agent on TikTok

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent on TikTok.The Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that Reyel Simmons, from Minnesota, has been found guilty of impersonating a federal officer on the social media platform. The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced on Friday that the Dodge County man was “sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for impersonating a federal officer and illegally possessing firearms as a felon”. Court documents state that the FBI received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

FBI seizes notorious marketplace for selling millions of stolen SSNs

The operation was conducted by the FBI, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), with help from the Cyprus Police, to seize four domains hosting the SSNDOB marketplace — ssndob.ws, ssndob.vip, ssndob.club and blackjob.biz. SSNDOB listed the personal information for approximately 24 million individuals in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
South Carolina State
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
Doc Antle
WECT

More than 1,000 pills laced with Fentanyl seized in drug bust

Another alleged victim testifies in Peter Frank trial; state rests case. Olympic medalist competing in Wrightsville Beach sailing competition. Cinotti convicted of impersonating a police officer. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cinotti convicted of impersonating a police officer. NHC budget proposes lower property tax for home owners. Updated: 6 hours...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
Law & Crime

Judge Pushes Back N.Y. Sentencing Date for R. Kelly, But It’s Still Scheduled Before the Singer’s Upcoming Illinois Trial

A federal judge on Saturday agreed to push back a sentencing hearing for R&B star R. Kelly, known to the court system by his legal name Robert Sylvester Kelly, on racketeering, child exploitation, and other charges. The move came as defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean promised to present evidence that Kelly’s original attorneys botched his case.
BROOKLYN, NY
