ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Southbound I-25 back open south of Colorado Springs following a major crash

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado Springs on Monday for several hours. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash was reported at about 2:10...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KKTV

2 people killed in crash in Northgate area Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people on a motorcycle are dead following a crash with an SUV. This happened near North Powers Boulevard and Highway 83 before 8 p.m. Thursday. Colorado Springs Police say a motorcycle was heading north on Highway 83 when a blue SUV headed south tried...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist and passenger dead after crash along Highway 83

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash Thursday along Highway 83. At 7:48 p.m., officers with the Falcon and Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to the area of N. Powers Blvd. and Highway 83 to a crash. Through preliminary investigation, officers determined a motorcycle was driving northbound on Highway The post Motorcyclist and passenger dead after crash along Highway 83 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Police ID man killed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department have released the identity of a man killed in a shooting in May 2022. It happened May 28 after 10 a.m. off of South Academy Boulevard and East Pikes Peak Avenue. CSPD says that’s where 19-year-old Monaries Jennings was shot and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Police looking for 80-year-old in Commerce City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Commerce City Police Department needs your help locating 80-year-old Judy Ann Abbot, AKA Langston. Officers say she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. in Denver for an appointment. She reportedly has red hair, brown eyes and is about 5′3″. A photo of...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
KXRM

Trapped parties freed from crash at Austin Bluffs and Union

UPDATE: The trapped parties were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital just before 1 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped individuals. CSFD tells the public to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs and North Union. The fire department is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Colorado State Patrol#Https T Co Nlxtamoqom
agjournalonline.com

Southern Colorado coal accident victims identified

DENVER (AP) — Two men who died after they were buried in a coal slide at a Colorado electricity generating plant last week have been identified. The Pueblo County Coroner said that Kyle Bussey, 28, of Pueblo and Philip Roberts, 36, of Canon City, died in the accident at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, according to The Denver Post.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 person detained following a fire in Colorado Springs, arson investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking at a possible arson case following a fire in Colorado Springs Friday evening. Crews were called to the 2700 block of N. Chestnut, just south of W. Fillmore and west of I-25 just after 4 p.m. When 11 News arrived at the scene, the front of a home was charred and multiple vehicles appeared to be damaged. The fire appeared to be under control by about 5 p.m., but smoke was still visible.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Two dead after crash involving motorcycle

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says two people died in a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Thursday evening. It happened at North Powers Boulevard and Highway 83 just before 8 p.m. Police say the motorcycle, carrying two people, was traveling north on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KKTV

Hours-long standoff in Pueblo on Thursday for a menacing suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were trying to take a menacing suspect into custody on Thursday. Very few details on the suspect were available last time this article was updated. Police could only say they were trying to make contact with the suspect at about 1 p.m. in the area of Abriendo Avenue and Washington Street. Police believe the suspect “barricaded” themselves inside a building in the neighborhood just west of I-25 and south of the Arkansas River.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Rollover Crash On I-25 Near Carr, Close To Wyoming Border

CARR, Colo. (CBS4) –– One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Carr, close to the border with Wyoming Wednesday morning. (credit: CDOT) According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on I-25 northbound near the Carr exit close to 6:30 a.m. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 🚨🚨CRASH ON I25 🚨 🚨 The right lane of I25 near milepost 294.5 is closed due to a crash investigation. Crews are on scene work the call. Please use caution and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles. Updates to follow. S64 pic.twitter.com/JwiawAc9yw — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 8, 2022 I-25 northbound was shut down until about 8:30 a.m. The roadway was completely reopened just before 10:30 a.m.
CARR, CO
OutThere Colorado

Missing couple not lost – just 'off the grid' camping in Colorado

Authorities in the San Luis Valley area called for a widespread search for a missing couple from Arkansas after family members expressed concern that they had not heard from them for several days during a trip to Colorado. With family members believing something may be wrong, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations issued an 'endangered missing' alert and law enforcement asked the public if they had seen the couple's unique camper set-up.
KXRM

Limited energy supply threatens blackouts across southern Colorado & the nation

COLORADO SPRINGS — A limited energy supply may make it difficult for states to meet electric demands not only in southern Colorado but across the nation, according to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). CSU says threats of rolling blackouts and brownouts are making headlines across the country because of extreme heat forecasted in Texas as well […]
KKTV

Deputies: Inmate dies at El Paso County Jail Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman has died while in custody at the El Paso County jail, according to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office. The woman reportedly died just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say she was found unresponsive in her assigned cell; lifesaving measures were...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Barn fire under control in Fountain, no one injured

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Fountain says a structure fire is under control as of 11:30 a.m. Friday. Crews say the fire happened in the area near Old Pueblo Road and Link Road. Lisa Schneider, the Fountain police and fire department safety officer, tells 11 News the fire...
FOUNTAIN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy