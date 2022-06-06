ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A Year of Bedbugs, Mold, and Takeout at the Airway Inn

By Amir Khafagy
Curbed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a mile from La Guardia Airport, on a stretch of Astoria Boulevard dotted with auto-repair shops, gas stations, and fast-food chains such as Popeyes, stale cigarette smoke permeates the hallways of the Airway Inn, and the carpets are blanketed in grime. Inside the motel room where 76-year-old Patricia Rivas...

Daily Mail

Furious Chicago woman reveals squatter has moved into her $175,000 home and is refusing to leave after claiming she signed a lease and paid $8,000 upfront for rent - and cops are refusing to take action

A Chicago woman who listed her home on the market has revealed she found a stranger living in it who refuses to leave, claiming she already signed a lease and paid $8,000 in rent upfront. Danielle Cruz said she was shocked when she found the alleged squatter in her Chatham...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Yoga teacher wanted for star cyclist’s murder vanished from Newark airport as police offer $5k reward

The yoga teacher wanted for the murder of a star cyclist was last spotted at Newark airport one day after a warrant had been issued for her arrest, with police now offering $5,000 for information leading to her capture.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused of shooting 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson at a home in Texas on 11 May when a dramatic love triangle turned deadly.Ms Armstrong, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and amateur cyclist, is charged with first-degree murder but – almost one month on from the slaying – she remains a fugitive on the run and her current whereabouts are...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

French financier commits suicide while touring $2.3m New York apartment

A French financier reportedly asked a real estate agent if he could view the balcony of a luxury New York apartment he was viewing before he died by apparent suicide.A police spokesperson confirmed to the New York Post that Charles-Henry Kurzen, 43, was viewing a unit at 100 United Nations Plaza on the 32nd floor in Midtown at around 1:15pm on Thursday afternoon and was later found on the third-floor patio below.The French businessman, who had moved to Brooklyn from Paris over two decades ago, had reportedly asked the real estate agent if he could view the balcony of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

NYPD hunt a gang of scooter-riding thugs racing up to pedestrians before ripping thousands of dollars worth of gold chains from their necks in spate of robberies in New York City

The New York Police department is looking for a gang of thieves who have been tearing around the Bronx and Manhattan and snatching thousands of dollars in jewelry off of unsuspecting pedestrians. Five crimes fitting the same description occurred across the two boroughs in broad daylight between March 18 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS New York

NYPD: 17-year-old fired gun on busy street in Hamilton Heights

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a 17-year-old got hold of a handgun and used it Sunday night in Hamilton Heights.Surveillance video shows the moment the shooter opened fire on busy Amsterdam Avenue and sent people running.An ad at the bus shelter is in Spanish and warns about hurricane season. The bullet holes piercing the ad speak of an even more pressing concern for New Yorkers, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported. "It's definitely getting concerning. Being a little more cautious, looking around me all the time," said Daryl Biteranta. Surveillance video shows how gunfire shattered the Sunday night routine. Two figures, including one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

49 Days to Find a Not-Horrible Apartment

In this series, Looking to Settle, Emily Gould will chronicle her search to find a two-bedroom apartment. The other day I went to see an apartment in a newly constructed building two blocks from where I (for now!!) live. I found it via its current inhabitant, who wrote me after my last column went up to say she was moving out of her place — a $4,800-per-month two-bedroom, two-bathroom, approximately 800 square feet — and did I want to have a look? The building’s lobby was decorated with a frieze featuring white-painted bicycle parts embedded in the wall. Perhaps it was an ill-considered homage to “ghost bikes,” the white-painted bicycles erected at the sites where bicyclists have been killed by drivers? It also reminded me of the opening credits of Westworld. Whatever it was, it was by far the most interesting thing about the building, which was the same cardboard-y new construction I’ve seen dozens of iterations of already.
HOUSE RENT
mansionglobal.com

Waterfront Manse in Centre Island, New York, Asks $12.5 Million

A contemporary mansion in Centre Island, New York, is on the market for $12.5 million. An expansive contemporary house in Centre Island, New York, that’s situated on more than 3 acres of land with 440 feet of water frontage, has hit the market for $12.5 million. Known as Eventide,...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Brooklyn, New York, Home With 1,974 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $3.5 Million

This stunning home in Brooklyn, New York, has 1,974 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Behzad Amiri. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. To make things even sweeter, there is a full laundry area, plenty of closets, and even easily accessible storage in the cellar.Last but certainly not least, up the stairs on the third floor is your enormous private roof deck on the top of the building with open city views, full outdoor kitchen, and why not an outdoor shower and multiple seating areas. The wall of glass and further western exposure along with the high ceilings create the perfect proportions for today's living and allow for just fantastic light throughout the day and seasons. All of this in the perfect open floor plan that leads to a large living room and dining area that can easily seat ten or more. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. This is a spacious home, you feel it when standing around the 9ft waterfall island, you feel it in the spacious master suite with an out of this world spa bath with a standalone bathtub and you feel it on your private roof terrace complete with an outdoor shower and full kitchen with state of the art Kenyon grill.
REAL ESTATE

