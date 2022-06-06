A Year of Bedbugs, Mold, and Takeout at the Airway Inn

This stunning home in Brooklyn, New York, has 1,974 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Behzad Amiri. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. To make things even sweeter, there is a full laundry area, plenty of closets, and even easily accessible storage in the cellar.Last but certainly not least, up the stairs on the third floor is your enormous private roof deck on the top of the building with open city views, full outdoor kitchen, and why not an outdoor shower and multiple seating areas. The wall of glass and further western exposure along with the high ceilings create the perfect proportions for today's living and allow for just fantastic light throughout the day and seasons. All of this in the perfect open floor plan that leads to a large living room and dining area that can easily seat ten or more. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. This is a spacious home, you feel it when standing around the 9ft waterfall island, you feel it in the spacious master suite with an out of this world spa bath with a standalone bathtub and you feel it on your private roof terrace complete with an outdoor shower and full kitchen with state of the art Kenyon grill.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO