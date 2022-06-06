Massachusetts colleges see big decline in enrollment

Starbucks employees in Cottonwood Heights voted to unionize Friday.Why it matters: The store at 7025 S. Highland would be the first Starbucks in the state to unionize.Utah has the second-lowest rate of union membership of any state, higher only than North Carolina.Zoom out: The vote is part of a nationwide unionization campaign at Starbucks stores since workers in Buffalo, New York, first voted to unionize in December to have more say in their working conditions and ensure longtime employees get raises.Employees from at least 280 stores have petitioned to hold elections. More than 100 locations now have unions.Meanwhile: A second...

