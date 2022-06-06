ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Coupa Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) on Monday reported a loss of $81.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $196.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Coupa Software expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $202 million to $205 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Coupa Software expects full-year earnings in the range of 21 cents to 27 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $838 million to $843 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COUP

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. The home furnishings company posted revenue of $147.3 million in the period. _____. This story was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

938K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy