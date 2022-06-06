Coupa Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) on Monday reported a loss of $81.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $196.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Coupa Software expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $202 million to $205 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Coupa Software expects full-year earnings in the range of 21 cents to 27 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $838 million to $843 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COUP