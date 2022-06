AUSTIN (KXAN) — Investigators believe two brothers who now live in Austin are tied to their grandfather’s murder in York County 10 years ago. Their grandmother Virginia Hayden is already charged with murder for the death of her husband Thomas. She’s also charged with dozens of counts related to concealing her husband’s death and collecting more than $100,000 in his Social Security benefits. Investigators believe Thomas was killed between 2011 and 2021.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO