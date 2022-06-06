Martha’s Vineyard now ‘medium risk’ for COVID

The Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club announced in a press release it has been selected as one of 16 Commonwealth Corps host site partners for the 2022–23 program year. The Commonwealth Corps, administered by the Massachusetts Service Alliance, is a “state-funded service internship program that engages Massachusetts residents of all ages, backgrounds, and identities in service to strengthen communities, address critical community needs, and increase volunteerism.” Corps members build a “grassroots movement” of volunteers through various means, such as recruitment, over a 10-month period.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO