Martha’s Vineyard now ‘medium risk’ for COVID

By George Brennan
Martha's Vineyard Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to decrease, putting Martha’s Vineyard in the “medium risk” category for the first time in a month, according to the latest data from the Island...

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Look out for turkeys

The Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) is calling for people to report any turkey sightings for the state’s annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey, which takes place from June 1 to August 31. “Your wild turkey reports help our biologists determine productivity, compare long-term reproductive success, and estimate...
LIFESTYLE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Commonwealth Corps comes to Martha’s Vineyard

The Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club announced in a press release it has been selected as one of 16 Commonwealth Corps host site partners for the 2022–23 program year. The Commonwealth Corps, administered by the Massachusetts Service Alliance, is a “state-funded service internship program that engages Massachusetts residents of all ages, backgrounds, and identities in service to strengthen communities, address critical community needs, and increase volunteerism.” Corps members build a “grassroots movement” of volunteers through various means, such as recruitment, over a 10-month period.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

An agenda for an SSA public hearing

This letter was sent to Steamship Authority General Manager Robert Davis. We, the undersigned, are writing to renew our strenuous objection to the 5:30 am freight trip from Woods Hole proposed by the Steamship Authority, concerning its 2023 freight operating schedules between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard. We object...
POLITICS
Martha's Vineyard Times

SSA hearing gets heated

The Steamship Authority took testimony at a public hearing on Wednesday regarding its proposed 2023 schedule for crossings between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard, particularly the SSA’s early morning freight runs that launch at 5:30 am. The public hearing drew an array of Falmouth residents who petitioned for...
FALMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS girls, boys tennis advance in playoffs

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) girls and boys varsity tennis teams dominated their opponents 5-0 during their first playoffs matches. The girls faced Pope Francis Preparatory School on Saturday, and the boys took on Northampton High School on Tuesday at Ned Fennessy Courts in Oak Bluffs. The...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

In the spotlight

The Navigator program offered by Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools encourages the creativity and talents of special education students by having them produce, direct, and star in their own music videos. It was a warm and sunny day at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School when The Times stopped by...
THEATER & DANCE
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS track competes at state championships

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) track team finished off its season at the MIAA Outdoor All-State Meet on Thursday, June 2, and Saturday, June 4, which took place at Westfield State University. “It went well,” MVRHS track head Coach Don Brown told The Times. Only two...
HIGH SCHOOL
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVRHS baseball falls to Saugus, ends postseason

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys varsity baseball team ended its postseason after a 6-5 loss to Saugus High School during the beginning of the playoffs on Saturday. Originally, MVRHS was scheduled to face off against Medway High School on Friday, but a reshuffling of the brackets...
SAUGUS, MA

