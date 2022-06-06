ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tarrio and other Proud Boys leaders charged with seditious conspiracy over January 6 U.S. Capitol attack

By CNN
 4 days ago
Joe Raedle/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — The Justice Department on Monday charged the head of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and four other leaders with seditious conspiracy in the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, escalating the criminal case against the far-right extremist group.

These are the most aggressive charges brought by the Justice Department against the Proud Boys, and are the first allegations by prosecutors that the group tried to oppose by force the presidential transfer of power.

Tarrio and his other co-defendants previously pleaded not guilty to the earlier slate of charges.

These developments come after Charles Donohoe, a Proud Boy from North Carolina, pleaded guilty in April and agreed to cooperate with the investigation. He was not named in Monday’s indictment.

The Justice Department has brought one other seditious conspiracy case against the leaders of the Oath Keepers, who are accused of extensively planning and preparing for violence on January 6.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

