Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo is currently in outbreak mode as six residents and a number of staff have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first time the virus has been detected among VA residents since the fatal outbreak during the Delta variant in the summer of 2020 where 27 veterans succumbed to COVID, Hilo Medical Center spokeswoman Elena Cabatu confirmed to Big Island Now on Tuesday.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO