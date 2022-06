Bonnie Wells, 66, has made it her mission to help Edmond area adults with developmental disabilities become more independent as executive director of Edmond’s EARC Inc. (Employment and Residential Centers) for the last 18 years. One of the highlights of her working in the field since 1978 has been applying energy to innovation. She has done this during the nonprofit’s more than 50-year local mission, helping shift clients from State institutions to home settings.

EDMOND, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO