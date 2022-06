Cindy Roe thought about running for public office, but the timing was never right until her predecessor for Oklahoma House District 42 decided not to seek re-election. Roe, a Nurse Practitioner from Linsday, was elected to represent House District 42 in 2019, and is running for re-election. She faces Matthew Huggans in the June 28 Republican runoff, and the winner will face Democratic challenger Steve Jarman in the Nov. 8 general election.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO