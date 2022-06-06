Bitcoin gains over 5% to $31,441.76

June 6 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 5.2% to $31,441.76 at 2000 GMT on Monday, adding $1,552.78 to its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 34.8% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 3.17% to $1,862.14 on Monday, adding $57.16 to its previous close.

The New York State Legislature has passed a bill that would impose a two-year moratorium on the use of fossil-fuel power plants to provide energy to miners of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but Governor Kathy Hochul's office on Monday said she had not yet decided whether to sign it.