On January 1, 1863, enslaved and free African Americans gathered in anticipation of the Emancipation Proclamation going into effect. While word quickly spread that all enslaved people living in the Confederate States were legally free, those freedoms wouldn’t fully be extended to all until much later. It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to when more than 250,000 enslaved individuals learned of their newfound freedom. Ever since that day, Juneteenth has served as a commemoration of that monumental event.

WHEELING, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO