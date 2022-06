UPDATE: The Georgia DNR has provided another update on the recovery of the teen’s body. The DNR says that by utilizing the Remote Operated Vehicle, game wardens were able to find the body of 15 year-old Alex Carreto of Chamblee. Divers with the Milledgeville Fire Department were able to recover the body at 1:33 p.m.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO