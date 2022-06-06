ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peters, MO

Francis Howell baseball P Brysen Nepute voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week

By Regan Dickson
 4 days ago

Congratulations to Francis Howell baseball pitcher Brysen Nepute for being voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for May 23-29!

The junior used a complete game to compile six strikeouts while only allowing one run on three hits to propel Francis Howell to a 3-1 win over rival Francis Howell Central in the Class 6 quarterfinals.

Nepute ran away with this week's honor, receiving 75.94% of the total vote.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivemiz.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 23-29 :

MaryClaire Imig, Ursuline Academy girls soccer

Imig, a sophomore forward, used a header to score the only goal during Ursuline’s 1-0 win over Notre Dame in the Class 3 state tournament quarterfinals last Saturday.

Kiara Strayhorn, Capital City girls track and field

Strayhorn, a senior, won both the high jump and the long jump to wrap up her high school career.

Joseph Anderson, Westminster Christian Academy boys track and field

Anderson, just a sophomore, leaped to a gold medal in the triple jump with a mark of 45-04.50 at the Class 3 Championships.

Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh baseball

The senior pitcher dealt a gem to help lead Lindbergh to a 10-2 victory over Marquette in the Class 6 quarterfinals by striking out 10 batters and only allowing one earned run in 6 ⅓ innings.

Peyton McBride, Marshfield boys track and field

McBride, a senior, nabbed first place in both the long jump and triple jump at the Class 4 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City.

Luke Aubuchon, Fort Zumwalt East baseball

Aubuchon, a senior, pelted a three-run double and pitched the final two outs to help lead the Lions nab a 7-4 win over Parkway Central in the Class 5 quarterfinals.

Elyse Wilmes, Father Tolton girls track and field

Wilmes, only a freshman, ran away with the gold medal in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:14.48 at the Class 3 Championships last Saturday.

Chris Giles, Rock Bridge boys track and field

Giles closed out his preps career with first-place finishes in the 100- and 400-meter dash at the Class 5 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City.

Zaya Akins, Raytown South girls track and field

Akins, a junior, left the competition in the dust with first-place finishes in the 100- and 400-meter dash at the Class 4 Championships.

Carter Karotka, Southern Boone baseball

Karotka, a senior, used a two-run double in the fifth inning to push Southern Boone to a 3-1 win over John Burroughs in the Class 4 quarterfinals last Friday.

Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South girls soccer

Cattoor, a junior, netted a pair of goals during Fort Zumwalt South’s 4-0 win over Webster Groves in the Class 3 quarterfinals.

Brockton McLaughlin, Osage boys track and field

McLaughlin, a senior, won both the 100- and 200-meter dash at the Class 3 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City.

Michael Yemm, SLUH boys volleyball

Yemm, a senior, tallied a career-high 16 kills to help the Jr. Billikens nab a three-set victory over Vianney to claim the Class 4 titles last Thursday.

Skyye Lee, Parkway Central girls track and field

Lee, a sophomore, took home gold medals in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 4 Championships last Saturday.

Luke Zelnis, St. Dominic boys volleyball

Zelnis had 16 kills, two blocks and three aces to help lead St. Dominic to a four-set win over Parkway West in the Class 3 Championship.

Kason Mauzey, Benton boys track and field

Mauzey, a senior, used a 6-foot, 7-inch leap to take home first place in the high jump last Saturday at the Class 4 Championships. He also took home fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.06).

Liv Moeckli, Mid-Buchanan girls soccer

Moeckli, a sophomore midfielder, tallied an assist and the final goal to help lead the Dragons to a 3-0 victory against Barstow in the Class 1 quarterfinals last Saturday.

Jacob Meyers, Festus boys track and field

Meyers, a senior, capped off his high school career with first-place finishes in both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Class 4 Championships.

Aniyah Brown, Cardinal Ritter girls track and field

Brown, a sophomore, won first place in the 100- and 200-meter dash at the Class 5 Championships last Saturday.

Education
