Francis Howell baseball P Brysen Nepute voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Francis Howell baseball pitcher Brysen Nepute for being voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for May 23-29!

Congratulations to Francis Howell baseball pitcher Brysen Nepute for being voted SBLive’s Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for May 23-29!

The junior used a complete game to compile six strikeouts while only allowing one run on three hits to propel Francis Howell to a 3-1 win over rival Francis Howell Central in the Class 6 quarterfinals.

Nepute ran away with this week's honor, receiving 75.94% of the total vote.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivemiz.

—

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 23-29 :

MaryClaire Imig, Ursuline Academy girls soccer

Imig, a sophomore forward, used a header to score the only goal during Ursuline’s 1-0 win over Notre Dame in the Class 3 state tournament quarterfinals last Saturday.

Kiara Strayhorn, Capital City girls track and field

Strayhorn, a senior, won both the high jump and the long jump to wrap up her high school career.

Joseph Anderson, Westminster Christian Academy boys track and field

Anderson, just a sophomore, leaped to a gold medal in the triple jump with a mark of 45-04.50 at the Class 3 Championships.

Dane Bjorn, Lindbergh baseball

The senior pitcher dealt a gem to help lead Lindbergh to a 10-2 victory over Marquette in the Class 6 quarterfinals by striking out 10 batters and only allowing one earned run in 6 ⅓ innings.

Peyton McBride, Marshfield boys track and field

McBride, a senior, nabbed first place in both the long jump and triple jump at the Class 4 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City.

Luke Aubuchon, Fort Zumwalt East baseball

Aubuchon, a senior, pelted a three-run double and pitched the final two outs to help lead the Lions nab a 7-4 win over Parkway Central in the Class 5 quarterfinals.

Elyse Wilmes, Father Tolton girls track and field

Wilmes, only a freshman, ran away with the gold medal in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:14.48 at the Class 3 Championships last Saturday.

Chris Giles, Rock Bridge boys track and field

Giles closed out his preps career with first-place finishes in the 100- and 400-meter dash at the Class 5 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City.

Zaya Akins, Raytown South girls track and field

Akins, a junior, left the competition in the dust with first-place finishes in the 100- and 400-meter dash at the Class 4 Championships.

Carter Karotka, Southern Boone baseball

Karotka, a senior, used a two-run double in the fifth inning to push Southern Boone to a 3-1 win over John Burroughs in the Class 4 quarterfinals last Friday.

Brooke Cattoor, Fort Zumwalt South girls soccer

Cattoor, a junior, netted a pair of goals during Fort Zumwalt South’s 4-0 win over Webster Groves in the Class 3 quarterfinals.

Brockton McLaughlin, Osage boys track and field

McLaughlin, a senior, won both the 100- and 200-meter dash at the Class 3 Championships last Saturday in Jefferson City.

Michael Yemm, SLUH boys volleyball

Yemm, a senior, tallied a career-high 16 kills to help the Jr. Billikens nab a three-set victory over Vianney to claim the Class 4 titles last Thursday.

Skyye Lee, Parkway Central girls track and field

Lee, a sophomore, took home gold medals in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 4 Championships last Saturday.

Luke Zelnis, St. Dominic boys volleyball

Zelnis had 16 kills, two blocks and three aces to help lead St. Dominic to a four-set win over Parkway West in the Class 3 Championship.

Kason Mauzey, Benton boys track and field

Mauzey, a senior, used a 6-foot, 7-inch leap to take home first place in the high jump last Saturday at the Class 4 Championships. He also took home fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.06).

Liv Moeckli, Mid-Buchanan girls soccer

Moeckli, a sophomore midfielder, tallied an assist and the final goal to help lead the Dragons to a 3-0 victory against Barstow in the Class 1 quarterfinals last Saturday.

Jacob Meyers, Festus boys track and field

Meyers, a senior, capped off his high school career with first-place finishes in both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Class 4 Championships.

Aniyah Brown, Cardinal Ritter girls track and field

Brown, a sophomore, won first place in the 100- and 200-meter dash at the Class 5 Championships last Saturday.