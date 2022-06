CRANSTON – It’s been nearly a decade since the Smithfield High boys’ lacrosse team won three straight Division III championships, but last Saturday afternoon, in a battle between the Division IV’s top two teams at Cranston Stadium, the Sentinels were able to stay one step ahead of the only team to defeat them during the regular season, North Smithfield, and hold off the Northmen, 11-7, in their D-IV title game.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO