Winfield, KS

Winfield man hit by train, hospitalized in Wichita

kfdi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 62-year-old Winfield man is hospitalized in Wichita after being hit by a train over the weekend. Police were called to a...

www.kfdi.com

kfdi.com

Teen critically injured in south Wichita shooting

An unidentified teenager was in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Police found the teen around 8 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 2400 block of South Laura. No other details are available. Anyone with information is urged to call...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

June 10, 2022

An unidentified teenager was in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in a southeast Wichita neighborhood. Police found the teen around 8 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 2400 block of South.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Arrest made in west Wichita hit-and-run death

Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened May 1st in a west side neighborhood. The arrest was made in the death of 49-year-old Kurt Krueger, who was found dead by officers in the 7900 block of West Cottontail. They found that he had been walking in his neighborhood and was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Krueger’s body was found around 2:10 a.m. on May 1st, about 20 to 30 minutes after the incident.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Car damages memorial near downtown Wichita

Wichita officials say it will take months to repair damage after a car crashed into the Korean War Memorial at Veterans Memorial Park. A driver lost control Monday night and hit a structure at the memorial, causing significant damage. That portion of the Memorial Park near Central and Waco has...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Driver killed in crash west of Kingman

A Kingman man was killed when his pickup collided with a semi at an intersection in Kingman County. The crash was reported around 12:45 Wednesday afternoon at Highway 54 and Southwest 70th Avenue, about seven miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 44-year-old Benjamin Sickles was driving a...
KINGMAN, KS
kfdi.com

Oklahoma woman killed in Turnpike crash

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said an Oklahoma woman was killed when her SUV went out of control and struck a tree, then caught fire. The crash was reported Monday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Emporia. KTA troopers said 31-year-old Sacha McNack of Oklahoma City was killed in...
EMPORIA, KS
kfdi.com

One dead, one critical after crash in Derby

One man was killed and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Derby late Wednesday night. The cars collided around 10 p.m. at Patriot (63rd Street South) and Rough Creek Road, just east of Woodlawn. Police said preliminary information indicated that one car was traveling erratically eastbound when it collided head-on with a westbound vehicle. The eastbound car overturned and caught fire, and the driver was ejected. He was identified as 27-year-old Kurtis Tabor of Derby, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy who was driving the second car was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, and there was no update on his condition.
DERBY, KS
kfdi.com

Standoff Ends Peacefully At Home North of Hutchinson

A standoff situation north of Hutchinson ended peacefully Tuesday evening. Officials with the Reno County Sheriff’s Dept. said that deputies to a home north of 56th Avenue and Plum for welfare check. A man in the home was suffering a mental health crisis and was not willing to talk.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Nationwide search begins for new Wichita Police Chief

The City of Wichita is starting a nationwide search to find a new police chief. The city has hired the national firm of Public Sector Search and Consulting to oversee the process. The city has put together a review committee to have community representation in the search process. The committee...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Storms cause damage, bring scattered power outages across Wichita

Wind gusts of 63 miles an hour were reported across Wichita with severe thunderstorms early Friday. The winds caused damage to buildings and brought down power lines. Clean up activities were underway at Tracy Electric at 79th Street South and Broadway, where roof damage was reported (picture provided by Joyce Tracy). The winds also brought down tree limbs across the city.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Kansas Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in Sedgwick County case

The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld the convictions of a Valley Center man who was found guilty along with his wife of a series of crimes that took place in 2016. Jeff Hilliard and his wife Heidi were arrested after the murder of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster, who was attacked with an ax, knife and staple gun. His body was found hanging from a tree in Harvey County. Hilliard was convicted of first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and rape. He was also found guilty for the rape of Goodpaster’s girlfriend. Prosecutors said the killing involved an alleged $185 debt that that was owed for methamphetamine.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita schools change some summer activities because of boil water advisory

The Wichita school district made changes to its schedule for Wednesday and Thursday after the city announced a boil water advisory. There were certain activities that were not held on Wednesday and will continue to be closed for Thursday. – Middle, elementary and PreK elementary programs (including WPS summer camp,...
WICHITA, KS

