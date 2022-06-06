Winfield man hit by train, hospitalized in Wichita

One man was killed and another was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Derby late Wednesday night. The cars collided around 10 p.m. at Patriot (63rd Street South) and Rough Creek Road, just east of Woodlawn. Police said preliminary information indicated that one car was traveling erratically eastbound when it collided head-on with a westbound vehicle. The eastbound car overturned and caught fire, and the driver was ejected. He was identified as 27-year-old Kurtis Tabor of Derby, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy who was driving the second car was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, and there was no update on his condition.

DERBY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO