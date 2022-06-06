ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney apologizes to couple whose marriage proposal was interrupted by overzealous castmember

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
Disney said it has apologized to a couple whose now-viral marriage proposal was stopped by an overzealous employee.

The video shows a man getting on one knee to propose to his girlfriend on a platform in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris.

Mid-proposal, an employee rushes up and snatches the ring box out of the man’s hands and ushers the couple off the platform.

Onlookers immediately began to boo the employee.

A friend of the couple said the man had gotten permission to propose on the platform.

A Disney spokesperson said, “We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

