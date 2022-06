Zoetis Inc. recently announced an agreement to acquire Basepaws, a privately held petcare genetics company, which provides pet owners with genetic tests, analytics and early health risk assessments that can help manage the health, wellness and quality of care for their pets. The acquisition will advance Zoetis’ portfolio in the precision animal health space and will inform and shape its future pipeline of petcare innovations. Financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

