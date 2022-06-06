ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, WV

Ford Ordered To Pay $7 Million For Mustang Crash

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ec77u_0g2HR9rc00

That’s a lot of money…

Back in 2016, 19-year-old Breanna Bumgarner was driving her 2014 Ford Mustang down U.S. Route 33 near Spencer, West Virginia when a 1989 Toyota pickup crossed the center line. In the crash, the truck hit the Ford’s A-pillar, crumpling the driver’s door so Bumgarner couldn’t escape as the pony car caught fire. She burned alive.

Check out the Motorious Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

A jury just found Ford to be 99% at fault for the young woman’s untimely death, holding the other driver only 1% accountable. That might seem off, but the jury took under consideration the allegation that fire was sparked by insufficient protection around the brake fluid reservoir, which ruptured and ignited the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vV3gN_0g2HR9rc00

Even worse, the attorneys representing Bumgarner’s mother argued the steel used in the Mustang’s safety cage was made of the same type used in the front and rear crumple zones. In other words, it deformed easily, trapping the 19-year-old inside because it lacked sufficient strength.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hj6lL_0g2HR9rc00

Those attorneys pointed to crash test results from 2011 which highlighted these two safety concerns with the Mustang. Yet Ford made no changes to the vehicle structure or materials used for three years after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OM1Ap_0g2HR9rc00

Ford’s attorney in the trial argued that the crash tests weren’t representative of the crash which killed Bumgarner. He pointed out the other side was using the small overlap test, which is a measurement of how a vehicle performs when the front corner strikes a pole, not when it’s sideswiped by an oncoming car at a 40-degree angle.

The trial lasted for over two weeks, with both sides laying out their case before the jury went into deliberations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44baOD_0g2HR9rc00

Searching the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s database, we found the only crash test information available for the 2014 Mustang refers to the tests done for the 2010 model year. IIHS awarded the pony car with a Good rating for the moderate overlap front test, Acceptable for side: original test, and Good for head restraints and seats. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the 2014 Ford Mustang with a 4-Star Safety Rating.

A Ford spokesman told the Charleston Gazette-Mail the company is looking at options for appealing the verdict.

Source: Charleston Gazette-Mail

Comments / 19

Leslie Framer
4d ago

because they were the ones with the big money... the jury probably knows nothing about cars technology of how they're even engineered and just felt sorry for the parents that's all it's about..

Reply(4)
10
southern born totally
4d ago

At the end of the day cars crash and folks die that is the chance you take ever time you get in a car

Reply(3)
12
Franz Porteleki
4d ago

It’s all about cutting corners to increase profit, I have a 32 year old Toyota and a 17 year old Toyota, I’ll never get rid of them

Reply(1)
4
Related
motor1.com

Watch Tesla Model Y police car in 30-minute high-speed Mustang pursuit

As you can see in the video above, a police officer driving a Tesla Model Y police car recently chased a Ford Mustang for around 30 minutes at high speeds. Thanks to the Tesla's built-in dashcam (TeslaCam), the entire incident was caught on video. We've discovered and shared plenty of...
LOGAN, OH
Motorious

Street Racing Mustang Wrecks Big In California

A big car crash happened in Chula Vista, California recently when a Ford Mustang GT slammed into the back of a Toyota Tundra. The driver of the Tundra had to be transported to the hospital, reportedly with serious injuries. We hate to see these situations since they’re entirely avoidable.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Motorious

Charger Chase Ends Unexpectedly, C8 Drives Through Floods, And Seinfeld’s Porsche Case Is Settled

This week on the Motorious Podcast... A Charger driver makes a fatal mistake, a C8 driving through floods goes viral, Seinfeld’s fake Porsche case is finally settled, and Owen Wilson’s Tesla ends up on blocks. Ford pays out big over fatal car crash, and Ferdinand Porsche’s hoopty tank from WWII are all discussed. Plus, we read your comments and get into our inventory picks of the week. Check it out:
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, WV
State
West Virginia State
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Actress Crashes Car While Driving Drunk

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron faces drunk driving charges after a one-car crash on the morning of May 18. Kim later published an apology on her Instagram page, admitting to making a "big mistake" by deciding to drive while under the influence. She also left the upcoming drama Trolley and her future on the Netflix series Hunting Dogs is in question.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Crash Tests#U S Route 33#Apple Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS LA

6 inmate firefighters burned in Castaic accident

Six members of an inmate firefighting crew were burned Tuesday off the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area.A flash fire occurred in the back of an inmate camp crew vehicle at about 11 a.m. at Golden State and Templin highways. Five of the firefighters suffered minor burns, but a sixth was initially reported to be in critical condition.The firefighters were members of a Los Angeles County Fire Department inmate crew. Most of the firefighters were airlifted to hospitals. They all suffered mild to moderate burns and are currently in stable conditions, according to the LA County Fire Department.Authorities say the incident is under investigation.
CASTAIC, CA
Indy100

Worker split in half during Illinois molten iron foundry disaster

An Illinois foundry worker died instantly when he tripped into a 2,600-degrees Fahrenheit molten iron crucible. Steven Dierkes, 39, was in the first week of his new job at Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry when the tragic accident happened. Local authorities were called to the scene at 10am on Thursday (2 June).Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood ruled out foul play, adding that the matter is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and occupational safety and health administration, reported Peoria Journal Star. An anonymous worker under the pseudonym 'Ron' told the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) that Dierkes "was taking a sample of...
ILLINOIS STATE
CarBuzz.com

Ford Sold 500 F-150 Lightnings To One Customer

Our recent first drive of the Ford F-150 Lightning impressed us with the electric truck's capabilities as a lifestyle and utility vehicle. As we said in the first drive review, the Lightning is a revolutionary product that's about to take America by storm. It succeeds at being a work truck...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Charger Vs Police Chase Ends In Fatalities

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers were chasing a Dodge Charger on May 9 when the suspect slammed into a pickup truck, killing both passengers inside. This is the exact sort of thing we hate hearing about, because it could happen to anyone at anytime with little to no warning. We know a lot of people will want to blame the authorities for the chase, others will want to blame Dodge for making a car which can go fast, but in the end the responsibility for all this rests with the driver who decided to put everyone at risk.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
68K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy