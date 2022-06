RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Former Mayor Don Barnett recalled his time as mayor during the 1972 Black Hills flood at the Journey Museum on Friday. He served as mayor of Rapid City between 1971 and 1975 and at the time of the flood, he was only 29 years old. He recalled his time served in the Vietnam War and how he was able to save all of his comrades, but when it came to the Black Hills Flood … he was not so lucky.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO