Ariton, AL

Ariton VFD receives state legislative funds

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ariton Volunteer Fire Department was represented by William Carroll at the Dale County Firefighters...

Wayne Farms donation to The Sun

Eddie Fortner, operations manager for Wayne Farms in Coffee County, presented the employees of The Southeast Sun/Daleville Sun-Courier with a box of premium boneless chicken in appreciation for their service to Wayne Farms and the community over the years. Fortner, far left, gave a box to, from left, Graphic Designer Bill Herrin, Co-publisher Russell Quattlebaum, Layout Designer Debbie Mock, Graphic Designer Slayton Shaw, Co-publisher Caroline Quattlebaum, Sales Associate Denese Dixon and Reporter Michelle Mann.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
Rosales new Dale DYW

Kaylle Rosales from G.W. Long High School, center, was named Distinguished Young Woman of Dale County at the program held at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center June 3. Rosales was also the winner of the Scholastic, Talent and Self-Expression categories and the recipient of a $40,000 scholarship from Auburn University-Montgomery. Scholastics, Interview, Talent, Fitness and Self-Expression are the categories on which participants are evaluated, said Dale County DYW Coordinator Donna Shuman. The Dale County program awarded $3,900 in scholarship money. Ainsley Watts from G.W. Long High School is first alternate, winner of the Interview category and recipient of a $32,000 scholarship from AUM. Emily Gainey of Carroll High School is winner of the Fitness category. Alex Peters of Daleville High School is winner of the Best Your Best Self essay category and recipient of a $12,000 scholarship from AUM. Reagan Hollis of Ariton High School is the winner of the Spirit of Dale County Award. From left, are Gainey, Watts, Rosales, Peters and Hollis. (Photo by Michelle Mann)
DALE COUNTY, AL
Daleville City Schools paraprofessionals honored

A paraprofessional is a specially trained, credentialed educational worker who supports students in school under the supervision of a teacher. The paraprofessionals working with Daleville City Schools were honored at the Daleville Board of Education meeting May 18. From left, are Jill Stansell, Lindsay Irving, Naomi Sapp, Brenna Root, Angie Edgette, Janet Gomes, Rachel Aguillon, Brenda Tice, Yolanda Terry, Nikes Lugo and James Logan.
DALEVILLE, AL
Arista thanked for law enforcement support

The newest addition to the Wiregrass Aviation Support Program was unveiled June 2 as Arista Aviation Services personnel turned a refurbished OH-58 helicopter over to WASP law enforcement officers. Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson and Dothan Police Chief Will Benny accepted the freshly re-painted black and white helicopter from Arista...
DALE COUNTY, AL
Coffee habitat breaks ground on 26th home

Ten shovels simultaneously hit the dirt May 20 as ground was officially broken for the 26th home to be built by Coffee County Habit for Humanity. Habitat board members joined Shanika Pruitt and her two sons in officially starting the home located at 512 North Rawls Street in Enterprise. “This...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
McLin new DBOE president

A new president and vice president of the Daleville Board of Education were elected at the meeting May 18. Ricky McLin is DBOE president and Lynn McWilliams is the DBOE vice president. In other business, the board approved a bus request from the Boys & Girls Club of Daleville for...
DALEVILLE, AL
Hegar earns Eagle Scout award

Joshua Russell Hegar Jr. was recently presented with Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout award, during a court-of-honor ceremony held on May 21. He is son of Col. Joshua R. Hegar and Leah Vickers Hegar of Enterprise and is a member of Boy Scout Troop 77, chartered by First Baptist Church of Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Free pickleball clinic June 18

Ozark Community Tennis and Pickleball is offering a free pickleball clinic for ages 15 through adults and all skill levels from beginner to accomplished players on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. until noon at Steagall Park in Ozark. The clinic is open to all who live in the Wiregrass.
OZARK, AL
SPORTS SHORTS

The Daleville Parks and Recreation Department is currently holding registration for football and cheerleading this fall. Flag football is for ages 5-6, Mini-Mites for ages 7-8, Termites for ages 9-10 and Pee Wee for ages 11-12. The deadline for registration is July 15. Registration for youth cheerleading is also ongoing. Cheerleaders will be needed for Flag, Mini-Mites, Termites and Pee Wee football. Registration is $45 for ages 5-12. For more information, call (334) 598-3111 or email recdept@dalevilleal.com.
ENTERPRISE, AL

