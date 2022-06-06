Ariton VFD receives state legislative funds

Kaylle Rosales from G.W. Long High School, center, was named Distinguished Young Woman of Dale County at the program held at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center June 3. Rosales was also the winner of the Scholastic, Talent and Self-Expression categories and the recipient of a $40,000 scholarship from Auburn University-Montgomery. Scholastics, Interview, Talent, Fitness and Self-Expression are the categories on which participants are evaluated, said Dale County DYW Coordinator Donna Shuman. The Dale County program awarded $3,900 in scholarship money. Ainsley Watts from G.W. Long High School is first alternate, winner of the Interview category and recipient of a $32,000 scholarship from AUM. Emily Gainey of Carroll High School is winner of the Fitness category. Alex Peters of Daleville High School is winner of the Best Your Best Self essay category and recipient of a $12,000 scholarship from AUM. Reagan Hollis of Ariton High School is the winner of the Spirit of Dale County Award. From left, are Gainey, Watts, Rosales, Peters and Hollis. (Photo by Michelle Mann)

DALE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO