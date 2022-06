Pursuant to and in accordance with Ala. Code§ 17-9-5 (1975), and such other requirements, I, Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate of Coffee County, do hereby give notice that the Primary Runoff Election will be conducted in Coffee County on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The offices to appear on the ballot are as follows:

