State Auditor Jim Zeigler currently leads the Republican primary for Secretary of State, but he says the margin is “way too close.”. Zeigler has 34.4% and Rep. Wes Allen has 28.2% in the McLaughlin & Associates poll paid for by the Alabama Forestry Association. According to the poll, a whopping 37% of voters remain undecided. 500 likely Republican voters were polled June 6-9.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO