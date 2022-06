POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - William H. Cullen, Sr. (Bill) passed away on May 21, 2022 at Waltonwood/Lake Boone Assisted Living Community in Raleigh, NC. In recent years, he had resided also at The Kempton at Brightmore Assisted Living Community in Wilmington, NC. Previously, he resided in Potsdam and Chateaugay, NY. He was 103 years old. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories, prayers and condolences for the Cullen family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

