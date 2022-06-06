ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutton, NE

Great start for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van in Superior & Sutton

By 10/11 NOW
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both Superior and Sutton surpassed their goals in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van on Monday.

KSNB Local4

Nebraska Main Street Network recognizes Hastings man, 40 North among others

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Main Street Network recently announced their 2022 Inspiring Excellence Award winners, recognizing outstanding businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic and social vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the state. “The hard work and steadfast dedication to downtown...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nearly 170,000 Ibs of food collected in 10/11 Can Care-a-Van

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Preliminary numbers are in and 168,658 lbs of food was collected in the 10/11 Can-Care-a-Van. All that food goes to local food pantries in the communities where the donations were collected. A big thank you to everyone who participated and volunteered!. The Can Care-a-Van stopped in...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln teenager filling Little Free Pantries weekly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It all started on a day known for copious amounts of food, Thanksgiving. On that November day last year one Lincoln family decided they wanted to help the people not as lucky and seven months later they’re still helping fulfill this growing need. At 40th...
LINCOLN, NE
The Can Care-a-Van stops in Columbus and Lexington Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van continued Thursday with stops in Columbus and Lexington. Both Columbus and Lexington would like to thank the generous donors in the community. Also, Columbus appreciated the volunteers from JBS and Black Hills Energy. Below are results from Thursday’s Can Care-a-Van. Columbus:
COLUMBUS, NE
Omaha expert: Patience is key when it comes to hail-damaged plants

The zoo's first Brew at the Zoo will be June 18. Family, friends release balloons to celebrate missing La Vista boy’s birthday. 3 people from Nevada arrested following stop at Seward gas station. JC Brager vs. Pinnacle Bank (Thurs, June 8) Highlights from JC Brager's 14-4 win over Pinnacle...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska lake closed for blue-green algae

They're having a big party over in Bellevue this weekend and raising money to help the community at the same time. Washington County school janitor accused of sending explicit photos to student. Updated: 5 hours ago. A group of students went to the principal and showed a text message from...
BELLEVUE, NE
Nebraska DMV expands online appointment system

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska DMV will be expanding locations for its new appointment system for driver’s license services. The driver’s license offices are expanding to Omaha Metro South in Bellevue, Omaha Metro North near N. 56th Street, and Lincoln near West O Street during July according to the release.
OMAHA, NE
Some Nebraska counties see $5 a gallon gas

(Nebraska) -- Five dollar a gallon gas hits parts of Nebraska. According to Triple-A, three Nebraska counties, Wheeler, Hitchcock and Thurston, now have average gas prices at five dollars a gallon for regular unleaded. A handful of other counties are not far behind with averages around $4.95 a gallon. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
WarHorse Gaming Issued Provisional Nebraska Gaming Licenses

(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will feel a lot like summer this weekend as summer-like temperatures are forecast for Lincoln. We have a few ideas if you’re in the hunt to find something to do, in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lincoln Saltdogs. Come...
LINCOLN, NE
LPD responds to injury accident in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an injury accident on northwest 20th and O Streets on Friday. According to LPD, O street will be closed at the intersection for a brief period of time due to the incident. Individuals are encouraged to find an alternative route until normal traffic continues.
LINCOLN, NE
Intersection in west Lincoln closes after crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – According to Lincoln Police, the intersection of Northwest 20th and West O Streets was blocked off Friday afternoon while police responded to an injury crash. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. A motorcycle and one...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska corrections report assault, staff member seriously hurt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported an assault at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Thursday that ended with one staff member being seriously hurt. According to the release, an inmate punched two staff members in the face when they were getting him ready to...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln mayor announces multimillion-dollar investment into local startups

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was joined by multiple representatives from Nebraska-owned companies on Thursday to announce a multimillion-dollar investment into growing Nebraska’s startups. NMotion, which is funded by gener8tor, will invest $3.7 million toward helping 24 companies launch and generate more jobs. They will...
LINCOLN, NE
LPS receives large donation to build new stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools received a $1.5 million donation from Union Bank & Trust to aid in constructing a stadium near the new Lincoln Northwest High School set to open in the fall of 2022. The Lincoln Board of Education will vote at the June 14 regular...
LINCOLN, NE
Infant survives crash that killed McCook woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A McCook woman died from injuries suffered Wednesday morning when her vehicle struck the back of an unoccupied Nebraska Public Power District truck. The McCook Police Department and McCook Fire and Rescue responded to the crash near West Q and West 7th Streets. Ketra Vlasin,...
MCCOOK, NE

