Terre Haute, IN

Strawberry Fest returning to in-person dining

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — For many it’s an unofficial start to summer in Terre Haute, the annual Strawberry Fest!

The event, presented by First Congregational Church, will take place Thursday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of 6th and Ohio in downtown Terre Haute.

“The Works” will cost residents $6, it includes a biscuit, ice cream, strawberries and whipped topping.

Proceeds support programs at the church.

Last year’s event was a drive-through-only format, with the year before being canceled due to COVID-19, so organizers say they are excited to bring back the tents and seating for this year’s event.

“There’s seating available, listen to the live music, come on into the church and look at the stained-glass windows.” First Congregational Co-Pastor Jim Elliot said.

An ’emusing’ encounter: Putnam County deputy comes face-to-face with feathered fugitive

“Tour the church at 1 p.m. the windows are exceptionally beautiful, the history of them, the history of our church. It’s really a neat part of downtown that most people don’t realize the gem that we have there.” added event coordinator Gwen Hicks.

Hicks says if folks would like to make a large order, they can call ahead Wednesday to set up a pickup time at 812-232-8880

