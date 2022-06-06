Gillibrand weighs in on Jacobs' announcement that he won't seek another term
Rochester, N.Y. — Area Rep. Chris Jacobs announced Friday he won't seek reelection after saying he supports gun control. The Republican says he realizes...13wham.com
Rochester, N.Y. — Area Rep. Chris Jacobs announced Friday he won't seek reelection after saying he supports gun control. The Republican says he realizes...13wham.com
"Get the money out of politics"? Really? That's all the democrats do, they buy the votes with EVERYTHING they do.
Who cares what you have to say. I hope your voted out soon !!
Comments / 4