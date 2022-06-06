ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Gillibrand weighs in on Jacobs' announcement that he won't seek another term

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — Area Rep. Chris Jacobs announced Friday he won't seek reelection after saying he supports gun control. The Republican says he realizes...

13wham.com

Comments / 4

Sport
3d ago

"Get the money out of politics"? Really? That's all the democrats do, they buy the votes with EVERYTHING they do.

Reply
4
Joe
4d ago

Who cares what you have to say. I hope your voted out soon !!

Reply
7
