Marjorie Taylor Greene Has a New Intern: Far-Right Shitposter Milo Yiannopoulos

By Tess Owen
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Left: Milo Yiannopoulos speaks in December 2017. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ont he campaign trial in May 2022. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Milo Yiannopoulos was once a key player in the far-right shitposting scene that exploded around the 2016 election cycle, despite being openly gay and married to...

