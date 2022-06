BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nearly 100,000 North Dakotans could be paying more for electricity soon. Montana-Dakota Utilities has filed for an electric rate increase. They’re seeking a 12.3% increase, a decision that has to go through the North Dakota Public Service Commission. For typical residential customers using 800 kilowatts of power per month, that means an increase of about $15 per month.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO