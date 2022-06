A Brenham man was arrested on multiple charges early Thursday morning. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 4:20, Officers responded to the 700 block of Fairview Street in reference to a male lying on the ground shouting and crawling. The suspect was located and identified as Lonnie Ray Moore, 42 of Brenham, and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication, Criminal Trespass, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Moore was transported to Washington County Jail for booking.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO