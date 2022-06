Summer is finally here! Okay, maybe just for today. As I write this column it is sunny and the high will be 74 degrees however rain is forecasted (again!) for the weekend. I’ll happily take 74; I will be traveling to Texas this weekend where it has already hit the 100s (yes that is plural). Still, I am in the mood for summer and thankfully, so is the nonprofit news.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO